Russia's Novatek Announces Launch Of Huge Arctic Gas Project

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 01:01 PM

Russia's Novatek on Thursday announced the launch of a major liquified natural gas project in the Arctic with Chinese, Japanese and French partners

Vladivostok, Russia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Russia's Novatek on Thursday announced the launch of a major liquified natural gas project in the Arctic with Chinese, Japanese and French partners.

The company, Russia's largest independent natural gas producer, said that a "final investment decision" had been made on financing the $21 billion Arctic LNG 2 project with partners including France's Total, CNPC and CNOOC of China, and a Japanese consortium.

