MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Russian gas producer Novatek has asked the government to reduce the mineral extraction tax (MET) on oil and gas condensate as an anti-crisis measure to curb prices of raw materials for the Russian petrochemical industry, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on Wednesday, citing Novatek chief Leonid Mikhelson's letter to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Novatek has proposed calculating MET at the Dollar exchange rate before the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, gauged at 75 rubles per 1 dollar, as cited in the report. The tax adjustment, which Mikhelson has proposed implementing from March 1 until the end of the year, will save the industry about 30 billion rubles per year ($357 million), according to the report.

In 2021, Russia produced about 524 million tonnes of oil and unstable gas condensate, with condensate accounting for more than 7%.

Novatek produced about 12 million tonnes of oil and condensate last year.

The business newspaper said that the Russian energy ministry had already asked the finance ministry to consider adjusting MET, arguing that Russian companies end up selling oil and gas abroad at significantly discounted price because of the Western sanctions.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes restrictive measures targeting Russian banks and financial institutions. As a countermeasure, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered last week that "unfriendly countries" start paying for Russian gas in rubles.