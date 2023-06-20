Russian energy company Novatek expects its gas production to remain at the level of 82 billion cubic meters in 2023, CEO Leonid Mikhelson said on Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Russian energy company Novatek expects its gas production to remain at the level of 82 billion cubic meters in 2023, CEO Leonid Mikhelson said on Tuesday.

"Gas production will remain at the level of 82 billion cubic meters, there may be an increase of 1-2%. The growth in the production of liquid hydrocarbons will be 1-2%," Mikhelson said on sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).