MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Russia's Novatek gas producer told reporters it received no official inquiries from the US authorities regarding its Florida-based CFO Mark Gyetvay, also pledging that the top manager's arrest on tax evasion charges will not affect the company's activities.

"Novatek has not received any official inquiries or other documents from authorities in the United States or other countries regarding Mark Gyetvay. The company is studying the circumstances of the incident," Novatek said.

"The situation does not have and will not have any impact on the activities of the company," Novatek added.