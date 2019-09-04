(@imziishan)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Russia's Novatek and India's Petronet LNG signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in developing a joint business selling the liquefied natural gas (LNG) in India, a Sputnik correspondent reported Wednesday.

The memorandum was signed in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who are both attending the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok.