UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Novatek, India's Petronet LNG Sign MoU On Joint Business On Selling LNG In India

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 02:37 PM

Russia's Novatek, India's Petronet LNG Sign MoU on Joint Business on Selling LNG in India

Russia's Novatek and India's Petronet LNG signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in developing a joint business selling the liquefied natural gas (LNG) in India, a Sputnik correspondent reported Wednesday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Russia's Novatek and India's Petronet LNG signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in developing a joint business selling the liquefied natural gas (LNG) in India, a Sputnik correspondent reported Wednesday.

The memorandum was signed in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who are both attending the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Business Russia Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin Vladivostok Gas

Recent Stories

HRCP takes note of deaths in police custody

2 minutes ago

Court indicts Khawaja brothers in Paragon City ref ..

27 seconds ago

Cotton picking must be carried out in daylight

29 seconds ago

Modi Invites Putin to Participate in 2020 Edition ..

31 seconds ago

Public seems unsatisfied with postal rest houses' ..

36 seconds ago

E-transfer policy to save the female teachers from ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.