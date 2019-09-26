(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Russia's Novatek and Japan's MOL and JBIC bank have signed an agreement for jointly constructing liquefied natural gas (LNG) transshipment complexes in Russia's Kamchatka and Murmansk region, Novatek said on Thursday.

"Today, PAO NOVATEK ... Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) and Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) signed a Cooperation Agreement confirming the parties' intentions to implement projects for the construction of marine LNG transshipment complexes in the territory of Kamchatka and Murmansk region (hereinafter � "Projects"), including possible acquisition of participation interest in Projects and potential financing of Projects," Novatek said in a press release.

Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson voiced the belief that final agreements would be signed by 2019 end.

"The construction of the Kamchatka and Murmansk transshipment complexes will help to optimize logistics and maximize the efficiency of LNG deliveries from Yamal and Gydan to LNG key markets of the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan, the largest global LNG consumer. We think we will reach final arrangements for these projects by year end," Mikhelson said, as quoted in the press release.

He also praised the potential of the Russian-Japanese cooperation on LNG.

"We have already started successful cooperation with Japanese companies in large LNG projects, including Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 2, and, accordingly, we see great potential in expanding further this mutually beneficial cooperation," Mikhelson said.