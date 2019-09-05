(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russia's Novatek and Japan's Saibu Gas Co. have agreed to create a joint venture for selling liquefied natural gas (LNG) to consumers and also to construct and operate a new LNG storage tank in Japan, Novatek said.

A relevant heads of agreement was signed at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), in the presence of Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin and his Japanese counterpart, Hiroshige Seko.

"According to the Agreement, the Parties intend to establish a joint venture focused on marketing LNG and natural gas to end customers and developing the business for bunkering and gas-fired power generation in Japan and the Asian region, as well as constructing and operating a new LNG storage tank at the Hibiki LNG terminal," Novatek said in a press release.

Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson praised the deal as "another important step" toward entering the end-consumer markets in key gas consuming countries.

"The creation of our joint venture with Saibu Gas allows us to increase the marketing flexibility of natural gas supplies and create additional opportunities for LNG sales in this important gas consuming region," Mikhelson said, as quoted in the release.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.