UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Novatek Launching Work On Arctic LNG 1 Project - CEO

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 04:31 PM

Russia's Novatek Launching Work on Arctic LNG 1 Project - CEO

Russia's second largest gas producer, Novatek, is working on its new project, Arctic LNG 1 plant, which is expected to have an annual capacity of up to 20 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas, company's CEO Leonid Mikhelson said Thursday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russia's second largest gas producer, Novatek, is working on its new project, Arctic LNG 1 plant, which is expected to have an annual capacity of up to 20 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas, company's CEO Leonid Mikhelson said Thursday.

"We are working on the base of raw materials for the next project, and the fact that we got a new field will give us an opportunity to shape a base necessary for our next project [for a plant] with a capacity of up to 20 million tonnes of LNG per year within one and a half year," Mikhelson said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

On Friday, Novatek announced that its subsidiary Arctic LNG 1 won in auction a license to explore the Soletsko-Khanaveyskoye gas field on the Gydan peninsula in Russia's Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region. The field's reserves are estimated at 2.18 billion cubic meters of gas and 212 million tonnes of hydrocarbon liquids.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the Eastern Economic Forum from September 4-6. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Vladivostok September Gas Media Event From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Situation in IoK is not normal: Indian journalist

4 minutes ago

Massive overhauling of Balochistan's livestock, da ..

4 minutes ago

Federal capital ambient air quality healthier toda ..

4 minutes ago

Italy proposes Gentiloni as new European Commissio ..

4 minutes ago

HR Ministry allocates funds for deserving women

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) new domestic structur ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.