VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Russia's second largest gas producer, Novatek, is working on its new project, Arctic LNG 1 plant, which is expected to have an annual capacity of up to 20 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas, company's CEO Leonid Mikhelson said Thursday.

"We are working on the base of raw materials for the next project, and the fact that we got a new field will give us an opportunity to shape a base necessary for our next project [for a plant] with a capacity of up to 20 million tonnes of LNG per year within one and a half year," Mikhelson said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

On Friday, Novatek announced that its subsidiary Arctic LNG 1 won in auction a license to explore the Soletsko-Khanaveyskoye gas field on the Gydan peninsula in Russia's Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region. The field's reserves are estimated at 2.18 billion cubic meters of gas and 212 million tonnes of hydrocarbon liquids.

