Russia's Novatek Not Changing Business Plans Amid Energy Markets Volatility - CEO

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:17 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Russian gas producer Novatek is not reassessing its business plans over energy markets volatility, since it believes that the global gas prices decrease has hit the bottom, and the coronavirus will have only short-term influence, Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson said on Wednesday.

"I believe we have almost hit the bottom, with around 2.

9-3 [dollars for one million of British thermal units] in Europe, and slightly over 3 in Asia. It is wrong to say that the market is plummeting. The market is growing. There are some short-term [trends], mostly related to the virus, but this is a matter of months anyway," Mikhelson told reporters.

"Low prices stimulate growth anyway. We are currently glad about it," he said, adding that Novatek was not downgrading its plans.

