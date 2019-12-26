UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Novatek Plans To Double Investments To $6.4Bln In 2020 - CEO

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

Russia's Novatek Plans to Double Investments to $6.4Bln in 2020 - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Russian energy giant Novatek is planning to invest 400 billion rubles ($6.4 billion) in 2020, twice the amount that was invested this year, CEO Leonid Mikhelson said on Wednesday.

The deputy chairman of the management board, Mark Gyetvay, said in July that the company raised its investment forecast for the 2019 fiscal year to 200 billion rubles from the previously projected 185 billion rubles.

"We are somewhat stable, taking into account, of course, our joint ventures ” Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 2. We have large investments, and we have our own investments in Murmansk [a center for construction of super-large marine facilities].

The total volume of investments is somewhere around 400 billion rubles, taking into account the share in our joint ventures," Mikhelson told reporters, when asked about Novatek's investment plan for next year.

In October 2018, Novatek's focus shifted to liquefied natural gas, specifically through the Arctic LNG 2 and Yamal LNG projects. Earlier this month, the gas giant opened its first LNG filling station in Europe ” in the German eastern port city of Rostock ” in order to provide clean-burning fuel for cargo trucks.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe German Company Rostock Murmansk July October Gas 2018 2019 2020 From Share Billion

Recent Stories

Afghanistan's Vice Presidential Candidate Claims 1 ..

13 minutes ago

Israeli Man Dies of Stabbing Wounds in Southern Je ..

13 minutes ago

NATO-Russia Council Could Be Used to Discuss Missi ..

13 minutes ago

Russia's Novatek Plans to Double Investments to $6 ..

13 minutes ago

Little Christmas cheer as French transport strike ..

13 minutes ago

Pope's Christmas message appeals for peace in glob ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.