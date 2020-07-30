Russia's natural gas producer Novatek plans to finish the construction of Yamal LNG's fourth factory line in October-December, its chief financial officer, Mark Gyetvay, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Russia's natural gas producer Novatek plans to finish the construction of Yamal LNG's fourth factory line in October-December, its chief financial officer, Mark Gyetvay, said Thursday.

Gyetvay, a deputy chairman of the company's management board, said during a teleconference that the production line would become operational soon after it was completed.

The line is expected to produce almost 1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas a year.

Yamal LNG is an integrated project for natural gas production, liquefaction and marketing in Arctic Siberia. Its three factory lines produced 18.4 million tonnes of LNG last year, almost 2 million tonnes above their stated capacity.

Gyetvay estimated that the project operated at 119 percent of its capacity from April-June of this year, despite maintenance work and the temporary shutdown of two factory lines.