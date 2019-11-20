(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia's Novatek has discussed with the Qatari government joint activities in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector, Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson said on Wednesday

"About LNG," Mikhelson, who is taking part in the meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission, told reporters, when asked what Novatek discussed with Qatar.

"Coordinated joint activities that can provide great opportunities," he specified, when asked about his expectations regarding the negotiations.

Mikhelson specified that the company had not yet received from Qatari investors any offer on entering its projects.