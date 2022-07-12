MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Russian gas producer Novatek has reduced its gas sales by 2.3% in the first half of the year to 38.22 billion cubic meters compared with the same period in 2021, with the international gas sales dropping by 5.2% to 4.05 billion cubic meters.

The volume of gas sales in Russia during the same period amounted to 34.16 billion cubic meters, which is 2% less than in the first half of 2020, according to the company.