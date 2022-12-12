MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Russia's second-largest independent gas producer Novatek announced on Monday the discovery of a new gas condensate field on the remote Gydan Peninsula in northwestern Siberia.

announces that the company's subsidiary Arctic LNG 1 has completed testing of the first exploratory well in the Bukharinskiy license area, bordering the company's Trekhbugorniy license area on the Gydan Peninsula. Based on the results of the work carried out, a new gas condensate field was discovered, on which a corresponding conclusion was received from the State Commission on Mineral Reserves," the ministry said in a statement.

The recoverable natural gas reserves of the new field, according to the Russian classification, are estimated at 52 billion cubic meters, and the reserves of liquid hydrocarbons are at 2 million tonnes.