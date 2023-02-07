UrduPoint.com

Russia's Novatek Says Notified UK Authorities Of Delisting From LSE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2023 | 07:32 PM

Russia's Novatek Says Notified UK Authorities of Delisting From LSE

Russian gas major Novatek said on Tuesday it had applied to the UK Financial Conduct Authority to stop the listing of its global depositary receipts (GDRs) on the London Stock Exchange (LSE)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Russian gas major Novatek said on Tuesday it had applied to the UK Financial Conduct Authority to stop the listing of its global depositary receipts (GDRs) on the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

"PAO NOVATEK (...

) in connection with the actual suspension of trading of the Company's depositary receipts from 3 March 2022, hereby notifies of its request to the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to cancel the listing of the Company's global depositary receipts," the company said in a statement.

Novatek also requested the LSE to cancel the GDRs admission to trading on the LSE Main Market.

It is clarified that the last day for the listing of the GDRs will be March 7, 2023, the delisting will take effect from 8:00 GMT on March 8.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company United Kingdom London Stock Exchange March Gas Market From

Recent Stories

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler discusses cooperation between UOK an ..

Sharjah Ruler discusses cooperation between UOK and University of Exeter

19 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe's Ballance becomes second to score centur ..

Zimbabwe's Ballance becomes second to score centuries for two countries

1 minute ago
 Fire doused in ICT commercial building

Fire doused in ICT commercial building

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Relief Fund ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Relief Fund for Turkiye's earthquake vict ..

4 minutes ago
 Stocks steady, dollar higher on US rate-hike expec ..

Stocks steady, dollar higher on US rate-hike expectations

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.