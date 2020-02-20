Russian gas producer Novatek will complete the construction of the fourth train of the Yamal liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in the third quarter of 2020, Novatek Board Deputy Chairman Mark Jitway said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Russian gas producer Novatek will complete the construction of the fourth train of the Yamal liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in the third quarter of 2020, Novatek board Deputy Chairman Mark Jitway said on Thursday.

He added that the fourth processing unit of the Yamal LNG plant had been completed by 73 percent already.