MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Russian gas giant Novatek said on Tuesday that it would collaborate with NLMK, one of the country's leading steel producers, to develop new environmentally-friendly low-carbon technologies.

"According to the memorandum, the Parties intend to cooperate in carbon capture, utilization and storage solutions, hydrogen production technologies and the use of hydrogen as a clean-burning fuel, as well as develop new products to be used in low-carbon technologies," Novatek said in a statement.

The partnership will help Novatek reduce emissions in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, the gas giant's Chairman of the Management board Leonid Mikhelson said.

In December, Novatek signed an agreement with Siemens Energy to decarbonize the production of liquefied natural gas.