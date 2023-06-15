(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russia's second-largest independent gas producer Novatek will launch the first line of the Arctic LNG 2 project in 2023, Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson said on Thursday.

"This year we will...

launch the first line of our Arctic LNG 2 project," Mikhelson said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.