MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) The European Union's next sanction package against Moscow could include restrictions on Russia's nuclear and diamond industries, an EU source told Sputnik.

"Imports of nuclear fuel and the diamonds industry are still fields that are not touched by the previous sanction packages although there were intensive talks in the past.

As a result I think since the tools we can use are running out, I think those two fields could be affected by a future sanction package against Russia, but all decisions will come down to the member states," the source said, answering a relevant question.