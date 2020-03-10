UrduPoint.com
Russia's Offer On OPEC+ Deal Could Reduce Oil Prices Fluctuations - Energy Minister

Tue 10th March 2020 | 03:01 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Russia's offer to extend the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal to the second quarter of the year without deeper cuts could have reduced the oil prices fluctuations, as this was a milder option, taking into consideration the coronavirus disease outbreak, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has said in an interview with Russia-24 broadcaster.

"Two main basic options were studied [at the recent OPEC meeting in Vienna]. One of them was the option proposed by Russia and some of the non-OPEC countries. It envisioned extending the existing agreement ... for at least one quarter and monitoring the situation during this period of time .

.. And the second option, proposed by OPEC countries, Saudi Arabia first of all, envisioned the need for the participants of the deal to reduce production by 1.5 million barrels additionally from April 1 to 2020 end. There was a serious discussion. We believe our option was milder, it could neutralize the significant fluctuations in the market," Novak said.

The minister expressed the belief that the restoration of oil quotations would take "several months."

Novak also said that the oil prices slump had been motivated by the news related to oil production and Saudi Aramco prices. He added that panic had already been offset to some extent.

