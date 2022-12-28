Russia's oil production, including gas condensate decreased by 1.5% month-on-month to 44.6 million tonnes in November and the average daily oil production increased by 1.8% to 10.9 million barrels; in January-October oil production was up 2.2% year-on-year to 488 million tonnes, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Russia's oil production, including gas condensate decreased by 1.5% month-on-month to 44.6 million tonnes in November and the average daily oil production increased by 1.8% to 10.9 million barrels; in January-October oil production was up 2.2% year-on-year to 488 million tonnes, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

"Oil production, including gas condensate, in November 2022 remained at the level of last year and amounted to 44.6 million tonnes. Production decreased by 1.5% compared to October 2022. In the 11 months of 2022, 488 million tonnes of oil were produced, which is by 2.2% more than in January-November 2021," the report read.

