Russia's Oil, Condensate Production In 11 Months Up By 2.2% Y/y To 488 Mt - Rosstat

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Russia's Oil, Condensate Production in 11 Months Up by 2.2% y/y to 488 Mt - Rosstat

Russia's oil production, including gas condensate decreased by 1.5% month-on-month to 44.6 million tonnes in November and the average daily oil production increased by 1.8% to 10.9 million barrels; in January-October oil production was up 2.2% year-on-year to 488 million tonnes, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Russia's oil production, including gas condensate decreased by 1.5% month-on-month to 44.6 million tonnes in November and the average daily oil production increased by 1.8% to 10.9 million barrels; in January-October oil production was up 2.2% year-on-year to 488 million tonnes, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

"Oil production, including gas condensate, in November 2022 remained at the level of last year and amounted to 44.6 million tonnes. Production decreased by 1.5% compared to October 2022. In the 11 months of 2022, 488 million tonnes of oil were produced, which is by 2.2% more than in January-November 2021," the report read.

Russia's average daily oil production in November increased by 1.8% month-on-month and amounted to 10.9 million barrels.

