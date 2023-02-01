UrduPoint.com

Russia's Oil, Condensate Production In 2022 Up By 2.1% Y/y To 534Mt - Rosstat

Russia's oil production, including gas condensate, in December increased by 3.5% month-on-month to 46.2 million tonnes in November, and the average daily oil production increased by 0.2% to 10.92 million barrels; in 2022 oil production was up 2.1% year-on-year to 534 million tonnes, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday

"Oil production, including gas condensate, in December 2022 increased in comparison to December 2021 by 0.1% to 46.2 million tonnes. Production increased by 3.5% compared to November 2022. In 2022, 534 million tonnes of oil were produced, which is by 2.1% more than in 2021," the report read.

Russia's average daily oil production in December increased by 0.2% month-on-month and amounted to 10.92 million barrels.

