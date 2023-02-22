Russia's oil production, including gas condensate, in January decreased by 0.4% month-on-month to 46 million tonnes in December, and the average daily oil production decreased by 0.4% to 10.877 million barrels, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Russia's oil production, including gas condensate, in January decreased by 0.4% month-on-month to 46 million tonnes in December, and the average daily oil production decreased by 0.4% to 10.

877 million barrels, Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

"Oil production, including gas condensate, in January 2023 decreased in comparison to January 2022 and December 2022 by 1% and 0.4%, respectively, to 46.2 million tonnes," the report read.

Russia's average daily oil production in January decreased by 0.4% month-on-month and amounted to 10.877 million barrels.