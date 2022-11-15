MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The production of crude oil and condensates in Russia decreased by 40,000 barrels per day in October and reached 11.07 million barrels per day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a fresh report released on Tuesday.

"Crude oil supply from Russia dipped 20 kb/d to 9.

72 mb/d in October, with output from top producers Rosneft and Lukoil reportedly easing m-o-m. Total supply of crude oil, condensates and NGLs edged down 40 kb/d to 11.07 mb/d," the report read.

The agency expects Russian oil production to hold steady in November, with declines resumed in December when the EU embargo on Russian crude oil takes effect.