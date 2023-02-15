(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The production of crude oil and condensates in Russia decreased by 50,000 barrels per day in January month-on-month and reached 11.24 million barrels per day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a fresh report released on Wednesday.

According to the IEA data, oil and condensate production in Russia stood at 11.

24 million barrels per day in January and at 11.29 million in December, which marked a decline in of about 50,000 barrels per day.

"Russian crude production eased by just 30 kb/d in January to 9.77 mb/d despite the EU crude oil import ban taking effect on 5 December 2022. Robust exports supported output of crude oil, condensates and NGLs which was down only 160 kb/d below pre-invasion levels at around 11.2 mb/d," the report read.