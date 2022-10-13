(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) The production of crude oil and condensates in Russia increased by 130,000 barrels per day in Septenber and reached 11.1 million barrels per day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a fresh report released on Thursday.

"In September, Russia's crude oil supply held broadly steady at 9.

74 mb/d. But a recovery in condensates pushed total production of crude oil, condensates and NGLs to 11.1 mb/d, up 130 kb/d m-o-m but still 310 kb/d below pre-invasion levels," the report read.

The agency expects oil production in Russia "to ease gradually from next month and ... deepen in December when the EU embargo on Russian crude oil takes effect."