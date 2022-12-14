UrduPoint.com

Russia's Oil, Condensates Output Up By 90,000 Bpd To 11.2Mln Bpd In November - IEA Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Russia's Oil, Condensates Output Up by 90,000 Bpd to 11.2Mln Bpd in November - IEA Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The production of crude oil and condensates in Russia increased by 90,000 barrels per day in November and reached 11.2 million barrels per day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a fresh report released on Wednesday.

"Crude oil supply from Russia rose 90 kb/d to 9.81 mb/d in November - lifting total supply of crude oil, condensates and NGLs to 11.

2 mb/d, just 200 kb/d below pre-invasion levels. Higher output from the Sakhalin-1 project - now operated by Rosneft, which replaced Exxon - reportedly drove the increase," the report read.

With the EU ban on Russian crude imports and a G7 price cap on Russian seaborne crude exports already in effect, the agency believes "Russia may be forced to shut in ~400 kb/d of total oil in December, with more losses anticipated in 1Q23 after the EU bans Russian product imports."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Russia Oil Price May November December From Million

Recent Stories

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (N ..

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Represented Pakistan at t ..

57 minutes ago
 PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 milli ..

PITB’s Citizen Contact Center received 6.8 million calls related to Queries & ..

59 minutes ago
 Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smar ..

Google Ranks vivo V23 5G as The Most Searched Smartphone in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powe ..

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G 2023 Smartphone with Powerful Performance and Storage U ..

1 hour ago
 ECP turns down plea seeking disqualification of Fa ..

ECP turns down plea seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur

1 hour ago
 Diana Baig returns to the side for Australia serie ..

Diana Baig returns to the side for Australia series and ICC Women's T20 World Cu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.