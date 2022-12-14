(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The production of crude oil and condensates in Russia increased by 90,000 barrels per day in November and reached 11.2 million barrels per day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a fresh report released on Wednesday.

"Crude oil supply from Russia rose 90 kb/d to 9.81 mb/d in November - lifting total supply of crude oil, condensates and NGLs to 11.

2 mb/d, just 200 kb/d below pre-invasion levels. Higher output from the Sakhalin-1 project - now operated by Rosneft, which replaced Exxon - reportedly drove the increase," the report read.

With the EU ban on Russian crude imports and a G7 price cap on Russian seaborne crude exports already in effect, the agency believes "Russia may be forced to shut in ~400 kb/d of total oil in December, with more losses anticipated in 1Q23 after the EU bans Russian product imports."