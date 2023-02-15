(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Voluntary reduction of oil production in Russia by 500,000 barrels per day in March, which Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced, was factored in when adjusting oil taxation, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Sazanov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Voluntary reduction of oil production in Russia by 500,000 barrels per day in March, which Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced, was factored in when adjusting oil taxation, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Sazanov said on Wednesday.

"In terms of reducing production, as announced by Novak, by 500,000 barrels (per day), in any case, there will be a reduction in production, and these are the indicators that were factored in during the development of this bill," Sazanov said during the plenary session of the State Duma.

Novak said earlier in February that Russia would voluntarily cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March, which would help restore market fundamentals. Further decisions will be made based on the current market situation, he added.