Russia's Oil Export Halved To $4.4Bln Year-on-Year In April - Customs Service

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 06:02 PM

Russia's Oil Export Halved to $4.4Bln Year-on-Year in April - Customs Service

Russia's oil exports were more than halved in April, compared to the same period last year, amounting to $4.4 billion, the federal Customs Service said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Russia's oil exports were more than halved in April, compared to the same period last year, amounting to $4.4 billion, the Federal Customs Service said Wednesday.

In terms of volume, the oil export was 5 percent bigger than in April last year, but the price was much lower.

Meanwhile, gas giant Gazprom's revenue from pipeline gas exports from January to April decreased by 52.3 percent to $8.3 billion, the customs service said.

