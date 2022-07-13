UrduPoint.com

Russia's Oil Export Revenues Exceed $20Bln In June - IEA

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Russia's Oil Export Revenues Exceed $20Bln in June - IEA

Russia has continued to see an increase in its oil export revenues, which exceeded $20 billion and grew by $700 million month-on-month due to the rising global prices, despite a decline in the volume of exports to the lowest since August 2021 level of 7.4 million barrels per day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Russia has continued to see an increase in its oil export revenues, which exceeded $20 billion and grew by $700 million month-on-month due to the rising global prices, despite a decline in the volume of exports to the lowest since August 2021 level of 7.4 million barrels per day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.

"Russian oil exports in June fell by 250 kb/d m-o-m to 7.4 mb/d, the lowest since August 2021. This time, the decline was led by crude oil, while product shipments were relatively stable at 2.4 mb/d. Meanwhile, export revenues increased by $700 million m-o-m on higher oil prices, to $20.4 billion, 40% above last year's average," the agency said in a report.

Compared to the peak level in April amid the special operation in Ukraine, the total volume of Russian exports of oil and petroleum products in June decreased by 530,000 barrels per day, or 7%, but export revenues increased by $2.3 billion, or 13%, the statement said.

According to IEA estimates, the fall in export volumes in June was led by crude oil, while the supply of petroleum products remained relatively stable, amounting to 2.

4 million barrels per day. Crude oil exports fell by 250,000 barrels per day to just over 5 million, still slightly above the average of the pre-conflict level.

At the same time, the report said that oil refining productivity in Russia increased by 420,000 barrels per day in a month to 5.4 million barrels per day, which is the highest value since February. The IEA attributes this to the resumption by Russia's Rosneft of the work of the Tuapse oil refinery after a three-month downtime. The plant with a capacity of 240,000 barrels per day, which exports petroleum products along the Black Sea, was the first to suspend operations due to the US-imposed sanctions, and navigation problems.

According to the Russian Finance Ministry, the average price of Urals, Russia's main export blend, increased by 10.7% in June compared to May, or some 1.2 times year-to-year, to $87.25 per barrel. The average price for Urals in the first half of the year was $84.09 per barrel, against $63.35 for the same period in 2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Russia Oil Tuapse Same Price February April May June August Billion Million

Recent Stories

DeafTawk, a Pakistani start-up makes Youth CoLab s ..

DeafTawk, a Pakistani start-up makes Youth CoLab summit 2022 inclusive for globa ..

1 minute ago
 US Has No Evidence of Iran Delivering Drones to Ru ..

US Has No Evidence of Iran Delivering Drones to Russia, But Sees Engagement - Su ..

1 minute ago
 European Commission Says Advised to Not Impose Ban ..

European Commission Says Advised to Not Impose Ban on Railway Transit to Kalinin ..

1 minute ago
 NATO Does Not See Russia's Intent to Attack, But R ..

NATO Does Not See Russia's Intent to Attack, But Ready to Deploy Extra Forces - ..

1 minute ago
 Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of ..

Vigorous Monsoon – Torrential Rains in Parts of Country– Departments to Rema ..

7 hours ago
 Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4 ..

Sajal Aly looks Ethereal as the Face of realme 9 4G

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.