Russia's Oil Export Tariff To Grow To $8.3 For Tonne Starting June 1 - Finance Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 04:51 PM

Russia's Oil Export Tariff to Grow to $8.3 for Tonne Starting June 1 - Finance Ministry

The average price for Urals oil grew to $19.9 for barrel in the period between April 15 and May 14, compared to the previous month, and the tariff on Russian oil export will be increased to $8.3 for tonne starting June 1, the Finance Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The average price for Urals oil grew to $19.9 for barrel in the period between April 15 and May 14, compared to the previous month, and the tariff on Russian oil export will be increased to $8.3 for tonne starting June 1, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

"The average price for Urals oil amounted to $19.90762 for barrel or $145.3 for tonne in the monitoring period between April 15 and May 14. According to the estimates of the Russian Finance Ministry, the Russian Federation's tariff on oil export will be increased by $1.5 starting June 1, 2020, and will amount to $8.3 for tonne," the Russian Finance Ministry said in a statement.

