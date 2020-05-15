The average price for Urals oil grew to $19.9 for barrel in the period between April 15 and May 14, compared to the previous month, and the tariff on Russian oil export will be increased to $8.3 for tonne starting June 1, the Finance Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The average price for Urals oil grew to $19.9 for barrel in the period between April 15 and May 14, compared to the previous month, and the tariff on Russian oil export will be increased to $8.3 for tonne starting June 1, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

