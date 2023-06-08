MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Russia's oil exports to friendly countries increased by 76%, petroleum products exports increased by 20%, and pipeline and liquefied gas exports increased by 8% by the end of 2022, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"Already in May 2022, oil supplies from Russia to Asian countries for the first time exceeded the volumes sent to Europe.

By the end of 2022, the growth of oil exports to friendly countries amounted to 76% year-on-year, petroleum products - 20% year-on-year, gas (pipeline gas and LNG) - 8% year-on-year. In total, almost 40 million tonnes of oil and petroleum products were redirected from western markets to eastern markets last year," Novak wrote in an op-ed for the Energy Policy magazine.

Russia is discussing with friendly countries a new system of mutual risk insurance clubs for unhindered supplies of the country's oil, the official added.