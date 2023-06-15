ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told Sputnik on Thursday that he expects that the oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget will amount to about 8 trillion rubles ($95.8 billion) by the end of 2023.

"As for the revenues, in general, non-oil and gas revenues are going well, even better than our plans ” 9% in addition to the level of last year. Oil and gas (revenues)... will be about 8 trillion rubles," Siluanov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.