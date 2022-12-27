MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) Russia's reserves of oil and gas condensate are expected to increase by 600 million tons in 2022 following successful geological exploration, the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment said on Tuesday.

"Obligations under issued licenses are being carried out to the fullest extent and within the stipulated timeframe. According to the forecast, the increase of oil and gas condensate reserves will amount to 600 million tons and the growth of gas reserves will be 675 billion cubic meters in 2022 as a result of geological exploration," the ministry said.

The ministry also noted that the exploration work costs reached 390 billion rubles ($5.5 billion) in 2022, which is 20% more than last year, with 75% of these funds spent on exploratory drilling.

In 2021, Russian oil and gas condensate reserves rose by 614 million tons, whereas gas reserve grew by 1.5 trillion cubic meters. In total, Russia has over 20 billion tons of explored oil and gas condensate reserves and some 49 trillion cubic meters of gas.