Russia's Oil, Gas Exports To Decrease By 6.7% In 2023 - Ministry Of Economic Development

Published April 15, 2023 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Russia's oil and gas exports will decrease in real terms by 6.7% in 2023, but will bounce back with an average increase of 2.9% per year in 2024-2026, the Russian Economic Development Ministry said in its energy market outlook on Friday.

"In 2023, oil and gas exports will decrease by 6.7% in real terms, while non-oil and gas exports will recover due to the reorientation of supplies to friendly and neutral countries," the ministry said in a statement.

As for the prospects for 2024-2026, oil and gas exports will grow by an average of 2.9% per year in real terms, and non-oil and gas exports by an average of 4.1% per year, the statement added.

In nominal terms, Russian oil and gas exports in 2023 will amount to $232.1 billion against $343.7 billion last year, the ministry noted, adding that in 2024, 2025 and 2026 oil and gas exports will amount to $232.5 billion, $232.2 billion and $228 billion, respectively.

At the same time, non-oil and gas exports are expected to reach $233.8 billion in 2023, and $277.1 billion by 2026, the statement read.

In addition, the ministry expects imports of goods to recover in 2023, reaching 7.4% after showing a decrease of 16.9% in 2022.

"In 2023, a gradual recovery of investment activity in the manufacturing industries is expected, including due to the restoration of investment imports as a result of overcoming external sanctions pressure, the implementation of import substitution programs, and the reorientation of import supplies to friendly and neutral countries," the ministry added.

The support measures implemented by the Russian government will also contribute to the growth of investment from private businesses, the statement said.

Earlier on Friday, a spokesperson for the ministry said that Russia's fixed investment would rise by 0.5% in 2023 after rising by 4.6% in 2022.

