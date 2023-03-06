UrduPoint.com

Russia's Oil, Gas Revenues In January-February Drop By 46% - Finance Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Russia's Oil, Gas Revenues in January-February Drop by 46% - Finance Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Russia's oil and gas revenues in January-February 2023 decreased by 46% to 947 billion rubles ($12.5 billion), primarily due to lower oil prices and falling gas exports, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Monday.

"Oil and gas revenues amounted to 947 billion rubles and decreased by 46% year-on-year, which is primarily due to a decrease in Urals crude oil price quotations and a reduction in natural gas exports," the statement said.

"Adopted amendments to the tax legislation will contribute to the gradual recovery of tax revenues from the oil sector, especially in the second half of this year," the statement said.

