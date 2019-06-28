The reduction of oil production in Russia under the OPEC+ deal in June will be slightly more than the agreed level of 228,000 barrels per day, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters Friday

"In June, we are a bit higher than the level envisaged by the deal, but June is not over yet, let's see how it will be on the average by month. Now we are exactly [at the level of] 228 [000 bpd], just like under the agreement. A little more by month, because there was more at the beginning of the month," Novak said.