Russia's Oil Output Cut Under OPEC+ Deal In June To Exceed 228,000 Bpd - Novak

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 09:07 PM

Russia's Oil Output Cut Under OPEC+ Deal in June to Exceed 228,000 Bpd - Novak

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The reduction of oil production in Russia under the OPEC+ deal in June will be slightly more than the agreed level of 228,000 barrels per day, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters Friday.

"In June, we are a bit higher than the level envisaged by the deal, but June is not over yet, let's see how it will be on the average by month. Now we are exactly [at the level of] 228 [000 bpd], just like under the agreement. A little more by month, because there was more at the beginning of the month," Novak said.

