(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Oil production in Russia in April will be 890,000 barrels per day higher than the start of the new OPEC+ deal, thus reversing 45 percent of initial cuts, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Oil production in Russia in April will be 890,000 barrels per day higher than the start of the new OPEC+ deal, thus reversing 45 percent of initial cuts, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"As a result of these agreements, the overall recovery [of oil production] for Russia, If we take from the beginning of the agreement, will already amount to 890,000 barrels per day, or 45 percent of the maximum reduction level, which was in May-June last year. We will already restore almost half of production in April," Novak said at a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with members of the government.

Oil prices of $60 per barrel will allow an additional 2.5 trillion rubles to be sent to the National Wealth Fund in 2021, Novak said.

He noted that since the beginning of the year, the Brent oil price averaged about $60 per barrel.

Global oil demand in 2021 will recover by another 5.5 million barrels per day, and global commercial oil reserves will fall to a five-year average, Novak expects.

"Demand is gradually recovering, I remind you that last year it fell globally by 20-22 million barrels per day, during this time it recovered by about 15-17 million barrels per day. And this year we expect that the overall recovery in demand will be somewhere around 5.5 million barrels per day," he said, adding that the final recovery of pre-crisis demand is expected in 2022.

Novak sees the possibility of growth in oil production in countries outside OPEC+ as a result of rising prices, and this one of remaining uncertainties in the market.