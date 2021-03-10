UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Oil Output In April To Be 890,000 Bpd Higher Than At Start Of OPEC+ Deal - Novak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 09:07 PM

Russia's Oil Output in April to Be 890,000 Bpd Higher Than at Start of OPEC+ Deal - Novak

Oil production in Russia in April will be 890,000 barrels per day higher than the start of the new OPEC+ deal, thus reversing 45 percent of initial cuts, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Oil production in Russia in April will be 890,000 barrels per day higher than the start of the new OPEC+ deal, thus reversing 45 percent of initial cuts, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"As a result of these agreements, the overall recovery [of oil production] for Russia, If we take from the beginning of the agreement, will already amount to 890,000 barrels per day, or 45 percent of the maximum reduction level, which was in May-June last year. We will already restore almost half of production in April," Novak said at a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with members of the government.

Oil prices of $60 per barrel will allow an additional 2.5 trillion rubles to be sent to the National Wealth Fund in 2021, Novak said.

He noted that since the beginning of the year, the Brent oil price averaged about $60 per barrel.

Global oil demand in 2021 will recover by another 5.5 million barrels per day, and global commercial oil reserves will fall to a five-year average, Novak expects.

"Demand is gradually recovering, I remind you that last year it fell globally by 20-22 million barrels per day, during this time it recovered by about 15-17 million barrels per day. And this year we expect that the overall recovery in demand will be somewhere around 5.5 million barrels per day," he said, adding that the final recovery of pre-crisis demand is expected in 2022.

Novak sees the possibility of growth in oil production in countries outside OPEC+ as a result of rising prices, and this one of remaining uncertainties in the market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil Vladimir Putin Price April Market From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Supreme Court disposes of former DG LDA Ahad Cheem ..

2 minutes ago

IOC president Thomas Bach re-elected as Olympic ch ..

2 minutes ago

Equities advance as US inflation muted

2 minutes ago

Denmark Joins 4 NATO Allies in Europe With Inaugur ..

2 minutes ago

WASA providing best services despite scarcity of r ..

2 minutes ago

Rio eyes renaming iconic Maracana stadium for Pele ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.