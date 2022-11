GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Oil production in Russia amounted to 9.9 million barrels per day in October, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"9.9 (million barrels per day)," Novak told a briefing, when asked about the level of oil production in October.

On the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week-2022 in mid-October, Novak stated that oil production in Russia is stable, and is expected to reach 9.9 million barrels per day in October.