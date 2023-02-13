UrduPoint.com

Russia's Oil Production Cut In Line With Pledge To Retaliate For West's Price Cap - Expert

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2023 | 07:44 PM

Russia's Oil Production Cut in Line With Pledge to Retaliate for West's Price Cap - Expert

Russia's decision to cut oil production is in line with its pledge to retaliate for the Western countries' price cap, aimed at limiting Russia's oil and gas export revenues amid the Ukrainian conflict, international oil economist Mamdouh Salameh told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) Russia's decision to cut oil production is in line with its pledge to retaliate for the Western countries' price cap, aimed at limiting Russia's oil and gas export revenues amid the Ukrainian conflict, international oil economist Mamdouh Salameh told Sputnik.

Last week, Russia announced that it will voluntarily and without any international consultations reduce crude oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March.

"By announcing the cut, Russia is merely fulfilling its promise to retaliate against Western oil price cap by cutting production and halting all its oil exports to countries implementing the cap," the energy expert said.

Salameh specified that it is very likely that Russian President Vladimir Putin had informed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of the impending decision prior to the alliance's ministerial meeting on February 5.

"This could be the reason why OPEC+ didn't see the need to change its production policies particularly that Russia's production cut fits extremely well with its policy of supporting a Brent crude price above $80 a barrel," the energy expert emphasized.

In addition, the expert believes that Russia will achieve a budget surplus in 2023 given the dynamics of the oil market.

"In 2022 Russia had a current account surplus of $228 bn and trade balance surplus of $290 bn. Short of a fall in oil prices in 2023, which I think is very unlikely, Russia will achieve a budget surplus in 2023 similar to that of 2022," Salameh said.

Western countries have been seeking ways to limit Russia's income from oil and gas exports, as well as their dependence on Russian fuel since the country launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 last year. On December 5, the European Union placed a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian crude oil, joined by the G7 nations and Australia.

In late December, Putin signed a decree banning supplies of Russian oil and petroleum products if contracts directly or indirectly provide for a price cap. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president did not consult with OPEC+ allies before signing off on these countermeasures.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Australia Exports Ukraine Russia Budget European Union Oil Saudi Vladimir Putin Alliance Price Mohammed Bin Salman February March December Gas Market All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality, PMI sign MoU with to develop H ..

Dubai Municipality, PMI sign MoU with to develop HR capabilities in project mana ..

3 minutes ago
 Dubai perceives Urban Plan 2040 as a pathway to we ..

Dubai perceives Urban Plan 2040 as a pathway to wellbeing: Mattar Al Tayer at WG ..

3 minutes ago
 US Balloons Breached China's Airspace Over 10 Time ..

US Balloons Breached China's Airspace Over 10 Times Since Jan 1, 2022 - Beijing

2 minutes ago
 US AFRICOM Chief Visits Senegal, Algeria, Ghana in ..

US AFRICOM Chief Visits Senegal, Algeria, Ghana in 2nd Trip to Africa This Year

2 minutes ago
 KE files robust Rs 484 bln investment plan for sus ..

KE files robust Rs 484 bln investment plan for sustainable power supply to Karac ..

9 minutes ago
 3rd Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2023 to get underway

3rd Jinnah Gold Polo Cup 2023 to get underway

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.