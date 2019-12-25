UrduPoint.com
Russia's Oil Production Cut Under OPEC+ Deal To Reach 240,000 Bpd In December - Novak

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 05:45 PM

Russia's Oil Production Cut Under OPEC+ Deal to Reach 240,000 Bpd in December - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Russia's oil production cut under the OPEC+ deal will reach around 240,000 barrels per day in December without including condensate, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"As of now, the oil production decrease makes around 240,000 [barrels per day], condensate not included.

As for the monthly average, the figures may change slightly, but not significantly," Novak told reporters.

"Proportionality will be respected," he pledged.

