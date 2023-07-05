VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Russia's oil production cuts have been verified by seven independent sources, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Salman said at the OPEC international seminar in Vienna on Wednesday.

The reduction of oil exports by Russia by 500,000 barrels per day was not imposed on it, it was voluntary, the minister said, adding that Russia's compliance will be verified monthly.

"We will continue the effort of surprising markets," Salman said.