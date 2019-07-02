- Home
Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 06:22 PM
Russia's oil production is expected to reach from 556 to 558 million tonnes in 2019, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday
"At the level of the last year, 2018, 556 million tonnes," Novak told reporters, when asked about forecasts for 2019 oil production.
"[Oil production will reach] 556-558 [million tonnes]," Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin specified, and Novak confirmed his statement.