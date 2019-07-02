UrduPoint.com
Russia's Oil Production Expected To Reach 556-558Mln Tonnes In 2019 - Energy Minister

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 06:22 PM

Russia's Oil Production Expected to Reach 556-558Mln Tonnes in 2019 - Energy Minister

Russia's oil production is expected to reach from 556 to 558 million tonnes in 2019, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Russia's oil production is expected to reach from 556 to 558 million tonnes in 2019, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"At the level of the last year, 2018, 556 million tonnes," Novak told reporters, when asked about forecasts for 2019 oil production.

"[Oil production will reach] 556-558 [million tonnes]," Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin specified, and Novak confirmed his statement.

