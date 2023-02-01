UrduPoint.com

Russia's Oil Production, Export Currently Stable Despite EU Embargo, Price Cap - Novak

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Russia's Oil Production, Export Currently Stable Despite EU Embargo, Price Cap - Novak

The situation with the production and export of oil from Russia is stable at the moment, despite the EU embargo and the oil price cap, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The situation with the production and export of oil from Russia is stable at the moment, despite the EU embargo and the oil price cap, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"Despite the decisions that were made regarding the embargo on supplies to Europe and the price cap that took effect last December, the situation with the production and export of Russian oil is stable. All necessary measures were taken, primarily by our companies, to find new logistics chains, markets," Novak said following the meeting of the OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee.

The Russian official added that there is still uncertainty on the global market, in particular in connection with the state of the global economy, and the growth of demand in China.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Europe China Oil Price December Market All From

Recent Stories

16-member delegation of SMC meets Commissioner

16-member delegation of SMC meets Commissioner

4 minutes ago
 Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) signs MOU ..

Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) signs MOU with National Radio & Telecom ..

6 minutes ago
 'Cultural, Folk night' enthralls audience

'Cultural, Folk night' enthralls audience

4 minutes ago
 Ahmad Awais' plea sent to full bench

Ahmad Awais' plea sent to full bench

4 minutes ago
 UK Reapplying to Join EU Will Be 'Total Disaster' ..

UK Reapplying to Join EU Will Be 'Total Disaster' - British Expert

12 minutes ago
 Stakeholders should find out permanent solution of ..

Stakeholders should find out permanent solution of terrorism: Minister Abdul Sha ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.