MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The situation with the production and export of oil from Russia is stable at the moment, despite the EU embargo and the oil price cap, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"Despite the decisions that were made regarding the embargo on supplies to Europe and the price cap that took effect last December, the situation with the production and export of Russian oil is stable. All necessary measures were taken, primarily by our companies, to find new logistics chains, markets," Novak said following the meeting of the OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee.

The Russian official added that there is still uncertainty on the global market, in particular in connection with the state of the global economy, and the growth of demand in China.