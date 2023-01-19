UrduPoint.com

Russia's Oil Production, Exports In January Approximately At December Level - Novak

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Russia's Oil Production, Exports in January Approximately at December Level - Novak

Russian oil is in demand on the global market, production and exports from Russia in January are approximately at the level of December, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Russian oil is in demand on the global market, production and exports from Russia in January are approximately at the level of December, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"As for production and exports, we are approximately at the level of December," Novak said.

Novak stressed that Russian oil was still in demand on the world market.

"It should be unequivocally noted that we occupy large shares in the world in terms of exports, therefore, of course, it is difficult to achieve an energy balance there without Russian oil today," the deputy prime minister added.

On Monday, Novak said that oil production in Russia in 2022 had increased by 2% year-on-year to 535 million tonnes, while exports were up 7%.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Exports Russia Oil January December Market From Million

Recent Stories

Attempts to Exclude Russia From Middle East Settle ..

Attempts to Exclude Russia From Middle East Settlement Untenable - Russian Ambas ..

44 seconds ago
 Provincial Ombudsman stresses for women rights in ..

Provincial Ombudsman stresses for women rights in society

46 seconds ago
 Minorities need to focus on education, capabilitie ..

Minorities need to focus on education, capabilities for ending poverty, deprivat ..

50 seconds ago
 Kremlin Declines to Comment on Commercial Gas Tran ..

Kremlin Declines to Comment on Commercial Gas Transit Through Ukraine

9 minutes ago
 EU Faces Uphill Battle to Refill Gas Storage Next ..

EU Faces Uphill Battle to Refill Gas Storage Next Winter - Economy Commissioner

9 minutes ago
 Rabiaya Siyal assumes charge as deputy commissione ..

Rabiaya Siyal assumes charge as deputy commissioner

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.