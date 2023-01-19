Russian oil is in demand on the global market, production and exports from Russia in January are approximately at the level of December, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Russian oil is in demand on the global market, production and exports from Russia in January are approximately at the level of December, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"As for production and exports, we are approximately at the level of December," Novak said.

Novak stressed that Russian oil was still in demand on the world market.

"It should be unequivocally noted that we occupy large shares in the world in terms of exports, therefore, of course, it is difficult to achieve an energy balance there without Russian oil today," the deputy prime minister added.

On Monday, Novak said that oil production in Russia in 2022 had increased by 2% year-on-year to 535 million tonnes, while exports were up 7%.