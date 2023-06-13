UrduPoint.com

Russia's Oil Production In April Down By 100,000 Bpd To 9.6Mln Bpd - OPEC Report

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Oil production in Russia in April decreased by 100,000 barrels per day month-on-month to 9.6 million barrels per day, according to a fresh report by OPEC released on Tuesday.

OPEC said in May that Russia's oil output in March stood at 9.

7 million barrels per day.

"Russia's liquids production in April fell m-o-m by 176 tb/d to average 10.9 mb/d. This includes 9.6 mb/d of crude oil and 1.4 mb/d of NGLs and condensate," the report said.

