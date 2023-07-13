(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Oil production in Russia in May remained at the level of 9.6 million barrels per day, according to a fresh report by OPEC released on Thursday.

"Russia's liquids production in May fell m-o-m by 49 tb/d to an average of 10.9 mb/d. This includes 9.6 mb/d of crude oil and 1.3 mb/d of NGLs and condensate," the report said.