UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Oil Production May Rise By 0.7Mbd By 2026, Reach 11.3 Mbd - IEA Forecast

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Russia's Oil Production May Rise by 0.7Mbd by 2026, Reach 11.3 Mbd - IEA Forecast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Russia's oil output may grow by 0.7 million barrels a day (mbd) by 2026 and reach 11.3 mbd as the country's huge resources in the Arctic may provide a boost in supplies, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.

"Russia, the other crucial player in OPEC+, could see oil production rise by 700 kb/d over the forecast period, to reach 11.3 mb/d in 2026. Following one of the worst years in the history of the industry, Russian oil production is expected to see a modest increase in 2021 as OPEC+ restrictions remain in place and as producers feel the pinch from higher taxes following reforms approved this year," the IEA said in the Oil 2021 report.

More substantial increases in the Russian oil production are expected next year and in 2023, but "growth will taper off as declines at mature fields overwhelm newproject developments," according to the agency.

Thus, the Russian oil supply is expected to rebound to pre-COVID levels by 2024 and thereafter is likely to post modest declines, the IEA noted.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil May Post From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah registered real estate transactions worth ..

16 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak chairs 14th Annual Khalifa Inte ..

16 minutes ago

Zayed Sustainability Prize’s 20by2020 humanitari ..

46 minutes ago

Import of raw material from India should be allowe ..

52 minutes ago

Winners of first edition of Ministry of Defence Go ..

1 hour ago

161,742 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.