MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Russia's oil output may grow by 0.7 million barrels a day (mbd) by 2026 and reach 11.3 mbd as the country's huge resources in the Arctic may provide a boost in supplies, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.

"Russia, the other crucial player in OPEC+, could see oil production rise by 700 kb/d over the forecast period, to reach 11.3 mb/d in 2026. Following one of the worst years in the history of the industry, Russian oil production is expected to see a modest increase in 2021 as OPEC+ restrictions remain in place and as producers feel the pinch from higher taxes following reforms approved this year," the IEA said in the Oil 2021 report.

More substantial increases in the Russian oil production are expected next year and in 2023, but "growth will taper off as declines at mature fields overwhelm newproject developments," according to the agency.

Thus, the Russian oil supply is expected to rebound to pre-COVID levels by 2024 and thereafter is likely to post modest declines, the IEA noted.