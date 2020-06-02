Russia's oil production under the OPEC + deal amounted to 8.59 million barrels per day in May, the Russian Energy Ministry told reporters on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Russia's oil production under the OPEC + deal amounted to 8.59 million barrels per day in May, the Russian Energy Ministry told reporters on Tuesday.

"In May 2020, the average oil production in Russia amounted to 8.59 million barrels per day under the OPEC+ agreement," the ministry said.

Thus, Russia almost completely complied with OPEC+ obligations, as it was supposed to reduce production to 8.492 million barrels per day.