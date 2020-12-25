UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Oil Refining Volume To Decrease By 5.4% Year-on-Year In 2020 - Novak

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 11:10 AM

Russia's Oil Refining Volume to Decrease by 5.4% Year-on-Year in 2020 - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Russia's oil refining volume will decrease by 5.4 percent year-on-year in 2020, falling to 270 million tonnes, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"The downstream refining will total around 270 million tonnes in 2020, which corresponds to a decrease of around 5.

4 percent, as it totaled 285 million tonnes last year," Novak told reporters.

Gasoline production will total 38.1 million tonnes in 2020, with diesel fuel production expected to total 77.6 million tonnes, according to the deputy prime minister. Oil refining depth has seen an increase of 1.3 percentage points, growing to 84.4 percent, Novak added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 25, 2020 in Pakistan

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

12 hours ago

Police killing of unarmed Black man ignites fresh ..

10 hours ago

Sindh Govt making efforts to establish new industr ..

10 hours ago

Afghan women's rights activist shot dead

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.