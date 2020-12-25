MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) Russia's oil refining volume will decrease by 5.4 percent year-on-year in 2020, falling to 270 million tonnes, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"The downstream refining will total around 270 million tonnes in 2020, which corresponds to a decrease of around 5.

4 percent, as it totaled 285 million tonnes last year," Novak told reporters.

Gasoline production will total 38.1 million tonnes in 2020, with diesel fuel production expected to total 77.6 million tonnes, according to the deputy prime minister. Oil refining depth has seen an increase of 1.3 percentage points, growing to 84.4 percent, Novak added.